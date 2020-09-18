EU new passenger car registrations down 32 percent in January-August

Friday, 18 September 2020 11:14:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, new car registrations totaled 769,525 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 18.9 percent compared to 949,034 units in August 2019, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

All 27 EU markets posted significant declines in August. Looking at the four major EU markets, Italy performed best, with a slight drop of 0.4 percent. The largest year-on-year decreases were recorded in Germany with registrations falling by 20 percent and France with registrations falling by 19.8 percent.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of the year, new passenger car registrations in the EU decreased by 32 percent year on year. Registrations declined in Spain (-40.6%), Italy (-38.9%), France (-32%) and Germany (-28.8%) compared with the same period in 2019.