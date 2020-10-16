EU new passenger car registrations down 28.8 percent in Jan-Sept

Friday, 16 October 2020 17:22:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, new car registrations totaled 933,987 units in the European Union (EU), increasing by 3.1 percent compared to 906,197 units in September 2019, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Seven million units were registered in the January-September period, almost 2.9 million less than during the same period last year. Indeed, despite September’s positive results, the impact of Covid-19 still weighs heavily on the cumulative performance of the EU car market.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the year, new passenger car registrations in the EU decreased by 28.8 percent year on year. Registrations declined in Spain (-38.3%), Italy (-34.2%), France (-28.9%) and Germany (-25.5%) compared with the same period in 2019.