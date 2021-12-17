EU new passenger car registrations decrease slightly in Jan-Nov

Friday, 17 December 2021 12:41:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, new car registrations totaled 713,346 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 20.5 percent compared to 897,332 units in November 2020, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Around 8.9 million units were registered in the January-November period this year, declining slightly year on year amid the ongoing impact of the semiconductor supply crisis.

In the first 11 months of the year, registrations increased in Italy (8.6%), Spain (3.8%) and France (2.5%) compared with the same period in 2020, while Germany (-8.1%) registered a decrease.