EU may initiate AD duty probe on flat bars from Turkey and China 

Thursday, 03 November 2022 15:12:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

EU flat bar producers have applied to the EU Commission to initiate an antidumping investigation against flat bars imported from China and Turkey, according to a statement from Turkey’s Ministry of Commerce.

Within the scope of the possible antidumping investigation, it will be evaluated whether the flat bar imports from the countries are dumped and whether they cause damage to local production in the EU. If it is determined that there is dumping of flat bar imported from Turkey and China, antidumping duty may be imposed on the given products. 

The given products currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Number 7216.50.91.


