EU imposes definitive antidumping duty on ex-China wire rod imports

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 16:51:44 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The European Commission has imposed a definitive antidumping duty on imports of wire rod originating in China following an expiry review of previous measures. The review request was submitted on July 14, 2020, by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) on behalf of EU producers representing around 60 percent of the total production of wire rod in the region.

Upon completion of the investigation, the Commission imposed "a definitive antidumping duty is hereby imposed on imports of bars and rods, hot rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of iron, non-alloy steel or alloy steel other than of stainless steel originating in the People's Republic of China, currently falling under CN codes 7213 10 00, 7213 20 00, 7213 91 10, 7213 91 20, 7213 91 41, 7213 91 49, 7213 91 70, 7213 91 90, 7213 99 10, 7213 99 90, 7227 10 00, 7227 20 00, 7227 90 10, 7227 90 50 and 7227 90 95".

The duty rates are 7.9 percent for Valin Group and 24 percent for all other Chinese companies.