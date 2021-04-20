﻿
English
EU imposes definitive AD duty on welded pipe from Belarus, China and Russia

Tuesday, 20 April 2021
       

The European Commission has announced the imposition of a definitive antidumping (AD) duty on imports of certain welded pipes and tubes of iron or non-alloyed steel originating in Belarus, China, and Russia, following an expiry review. The review started on January 24, 2020, and covered the period from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019.

A definitive antidumping duty is imposed on imports of certain welded tubes and pipes, of iron or non-alloy steel, of circular cross-section and of an external diameter not exceeding 168.3 mm, excluding line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines, casing and tubing of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas, precision tubes and tubes and pipes with attached fittings suitable for conducting gases or liquids for use in civil aircraft, currently falling under CN codes ex 7306 30 41, ex 7306 30 49, ex 7306 30 72 and ex 7306 30 77, and originating in Belarus, China, and Russia.

The rates of the definitive antidumping duty applicable to the net, free-at-Union-frontier price, before duty, are at 90.6 percent for all Chinese companies and at 38.1 percent for all Belarusian companies. As for Russia, TMK Group is subject to a 16.8 percent duty, while OMK Group is subject to a 10.1 percent duty. All other Russian companies are subject to a 20.5 percent duty.


Tags: European Union  tubular  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


