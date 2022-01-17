EU extends AD duties on silicon-electrical steel from five countries

Monday, 17 January 2022 16:59:50 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The European Commission has announced that it has extended the antidumping duty on imports of certain grain-oriented flat rolled products of silicon-electrical steel originating in China, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the US following an expiry review.

The request for a review was lodged on July 29, 2020 by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) based on the grounds that the expiry of the measures would likely result in a continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the EU industry.

The definitive antidumping duty has been imposed on imports of grain-oriented flat rolled products of silicon-electrical steel, of thickness of more than 0.16 mm, currently falling under CN codes ex 7225.11.00 and ex 7226.11.00 originating in the above mentioned countries. AD duties between 21.5 percent and 36.6 percent have been imposed against China, while the duties against Japan, South Korea, Russia and US are respectively at 35.9-39 percent, 22.5 percent, 21.6 percent, and 22 percent.