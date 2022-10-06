﻿
EU bans semi-finished steel imports from Russia as expected

Thursday, 06 October 2022 17:49:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Council has adopted the European Commission’s proposal of its eighth package of sanctions against Russia, banning semi-finished steel imports from Russia, as expected, as well as exports of coking coal.

In earlier sanctions packages, although imports of Russian finished steel were banned, semi-finished steel imports were exempt. Now with the new import ban, slab will be the most affected, specifically slab from NLMK which supplies its EU assets with around 100,000-130,000 per month. With the sanctions, these assets may be forced to import semis from elsewhere, mainly Asia, or there is a chance they will shut down, SteelOrbis understands. Still, some sources believe that the full details of sanctions need to be seen first, in order to understand the full impact. For billet, there will be not much impact as Russia was already barely supplying to the EU and the required volumes are being booked from Turkey, Algeria and also Asia.

This package introduces new EU import bans worth €7 billion to curb Russia’s revenues, as well as export restrictions, which will further deprive the Russian military and industrial complex of key components and technologies and Russia’s economy of European services and expertise, while it also lays the basis for the required legal framework to implement the oil price cap envisaged by the G7, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Some other import restrictions include imports of Russian machinery and appliances, plastics, vehicles, textiles, footwear, leather, ceramics, certain chemical products, and non-gold jewellery.

Looking closely at the new package of sanctions, additional individuals and entities, responsible for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity, have been sanctioned.

While the EU’s ban on importing Russian seaborne crude oil fully remains, the price cap on Russian oil for third countries, which will take effect after December 5, 2022 for crude and after February 5, 2023 for refined petroleum products, would allow European operators to undertake and support the transport of Russian oil to third countries. This will help to further reduce Russia’s revenues, while keeping the global energy markets stable through continued supplies.

The EU also has introduced a new listing criterion, which will allow it to sanction persons who facilitate the infringements of the prohibition against the circumvention of the sanctions.


Tags: Billet Slab Semis Russia European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

