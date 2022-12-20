EU agrees on a gas price cap

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 15:12:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

EU energy ministers have reached an agreement on a gas price cap of €180 per megawatt-hour to “shield citizens from skyrocketing energy prices”.

The regulation which will come into force on February 15, 2023, aims to limit episodes of excessive gas prices in the EU that do not reflect world market prices, while ensuring security of energy supply and the stability of financial markets.

The price cap will be implemented if natural gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility exceed €180 per megawatt-hour and are at least €35 higher than the reference price for LNG in the global markets for three consecutive working days.

The price cap of €180 per megawatt-hour remains much below the earlier proposed cap of €275 per megawatt-hour.