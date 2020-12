Thursday, 24 December 2020 15:23:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish steelmaker Erdemir has announced that the company signed 28th Term of Collective Employment Agreement with Turkish Employers’ Association of Metal Industries (MESS) and Turkish Metal Union in December, 23, 2020 in Ankara.

The negotiations for this agreement, which covers 4000 hours of paid employees, started in 14 October 2020 and completed in the fourth session.