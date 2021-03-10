﻿
English
Environmental clearance secured for greenfield mill project with Liberty Steel in Andhra Pradesh

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 14:04:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ministry for Forests, Environment and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has granted environmental clearance to the state government of Andhra Pradesh for the setting up of a greenfield steel mill project in the Kadapa district, a state government official said on Wednesday, March 10.

The official said that the state government had sought permission for the setting up of the steel mill in a proposal on December 20, 2020, and a revised proposal accompanying an environmental impact assessment report was filed with the central government on January 29, 2021, following which the MoEFCC granted the approval.

The Andhra Pradesh government proposes to construct a greenfield steel mill through a joint venture and has selected Liberty Steel, UK, as a partner aiming to invest an estimated $1.37 billion in the first phase to create a steelmaking capacity of 3 million mt per year in the first phase. In the second phase, the government proposes an additional investment of another $821 million to add another 3 million mt per year capacity to the steel mill.


