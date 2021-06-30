EMR invests in deep-sea dock in Glasgow

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 17:13:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

World-leading metal recycler European Metal Recycling (EMR) has announced that it has made a multi-million pound investment in the development of King George V West Quay in Glasgow.

The 11.5-acre site will be EMR’s most innovative deep-sea dock in the UK, allowing the company to transfer scrap metal at the most competitive prices from December amid lower logistics costs and in the most low-carbon way possible.

Among the environmental benefits of the new deep-sea dock will be its ability to accept bulk carriers up to 65,000 mt dead weight, which produce one fifth of the carbon emissions per metric ton of steel carried, compared with the smaller (3,000 mt) vessels EMR currently operates in the area.

According to the statement, the development will also receive 100 percent renewable electricity from Scottish Power, ensuring the site is ready to meet EMR’s goal to be a net zero recycler by 2040.

In addition, “Longer term, there is space on the site for a second phase expansion in the next few years, which may include developments in electric vehicle recycling and large scale metal processing,” EMR said.