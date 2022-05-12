Egypt’s steel sector to return to CAD payments instead of troublesome LCs for production inputs

Thursday, 12 May 2022 17:35:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Egyptian steel producers might be returning shortly to normal conditions for their input product imports, taking into account the recent decision of the government to once again rearrange payment terms. While a few months back the country’s authorities announced that all imports would have to be managed with letters of credit (LCs), now, although the official publication is yet to come, the payments will be permitted with cash against documents (CAD), the same as previously. However, at least as regards the steel sector, not all products are included and only producing companies can use CAD for their purchases.

The market was expecting the official imposition of the LC payments as mandatory in Egypt for all imports versus the earlier-used CAD to be announced sometime around mid-April. However, according to sources, some of the large producers have decided to appeal to the government to get some exemptions for their raw materials imports, citing difficulties in sourcing products due to financial difficulties. As a result, according to the most recent developments, the Egyptian government has decided to suspend the earlier obligation to use only LCs for industrial companies. “This is applicable for all raw materials and other production inputs, for everyone, any industrial and producing firm, not only in steel,” a local longs producer told SteelOrbis. “As long as you are producing something, you can use CAD,” he added.

Although the details of the government’s fresh decision have not been clarified yet, the market players believe in terms of the steel business that Egyptian buyers will be able to use CAD for raw materials, square billet and hot-rolled coil imports. However, steel products which will not undergo any processing will most probably have to be imported with LCs. “I think for deep sea scrap cargoes the suppliers will also require LCs, while nearby located suppliers can work on CAD,” a trader said.