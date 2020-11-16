﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Egypt’s local rebar demand down 32 percent in October from September

Monday, 16 November 2020 16:42:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Domestic rebar consumption in Egypt has indicated a 32 percent decline in October month on month totaling 478,000 mt, versus 702,000 mt seen in September. Although certain issues connected with construction permits were resolved, actual construction activity in the country has been weak. Specifically the demand from private sector projects has been slower compared to demand from government-backed projects, SteelOrbis understands.

The expectations for November figures in terms of local rebar consumption are cautiously optimistic for now, while challenges remain. “So far demand is slow. It remains to be seen what will be the impact on international price increases, whether this will help or not and to what extent it will help,” a local producer told SteelOrbis.


Tags: North Africa  steelmaking  Egypt  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Nov

Domestic flats prices rise in Russia, trade sufficient
11  Nov

Local Turkish wire rod prices continue to trend up
10  Nov

IREPAS: China contributing to uncertainty in global steel market
05  Nov

Algeria’s El Hadjar to get government assistance in raw material supply
19  Oct

Tosyali Algerie to ship large rebar cargo to Canada