Egypt’s local rebar demand down 32 percent in October from September

Domestic rebar consumption in Egypt has indicated a 32 percent decline in October month on month totaling 478,000 mt, versus 702,000 mt seen in September. Although certain issues connected with construction permits were resolved, actual construction activity in the country has been weak. Specifically the demand from private sector projects has been slower compared to demand from government-backed projects, SteelOrbis understands.

The expectations for November figures in terms of local rebar consumption are cautiously optimistic for now, while challenges remain. “So far demand is slow. It remains to be seen what will be the impact on international price increases, whether this will help or not and to what extent it will help,” a local producer told SteelOrbis.