Egypt sees significant currency devaluation

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 16:15:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Egyptian market has seen a sharp devaluation of the local currency on March 21, the same day the Egyptian government announced a one percent hike in interest rates. “Being keen on safeguarding macroeconomic stability, the Egyptian central bank stresses the importance of exchange rate flexibility to act as a shock absorber to preserve Egypt’s competitiveness,” the central bank said. The exchange rate of the Egyptian pound was traded at 18.20 against the US dollar by closing time of banks on Monday, while today it has hit the 18.50 mark. According to sources, the local authorities have decided to maintain the customs exchange rate at 16 pounds to the US dollar, while overall the local currency "continues its free-fall”.

Experts state that the negative expectations regarding threatened food supply chains are one of the key reasons for the recent depreciation. Russia’s war against Ukraine has increased the risks to grain exports from both countries to the maximum, while Egypt depends for 85 percent of its imports on these two exporting markets.

Market players fear the current situation may result in acute inflation rates, which will affect consumption abilities in the country and will certainly impact prices for essential products and overall processes in the business world.