EEPC: Rising Indian steel prices makes engineering product exports less competitive

Friday, 21 August 2020 14:12:34 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Rising domestic steel prices in India have hit exports of value added products from the country, making them less competitive in international markets, Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) said in a statement.

“Against the backdrop of restriction on imports from China, Vietnam and South Korea, Indian steel makers have raised prices across product categories. This has sent raw material costs for user industries sky high. This is making engineering exporters non-competitive in the international markets,” EEPC said.

“Iron ore exports have been increasing. Though they started exporting when demand was low in domestic market, it is continuing even after demand pick up. Lower import of steel from international markets is also making steel producers hike prices,” Mahesh Desai, chairman, EEPC said.

According to Desai, international prices of some of the categories used by Indian steel product manufacturers are less than domestic prices.

“In such a scenario, the dependence of India’s engineering industry on domestic steel market is only expected to increase in the coming months,” he said.

The export of value-added products, including automobile components, industrial machinery has been down in the past few months. Higher steel prices will further affect the competitiveness of Indian value-added products, EEPC said.


