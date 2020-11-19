﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EEPC: India’s lower engineering exports due to rising prices and shortages of steel

Thursday, 19 November 2020 15:31:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Rising prices and shortages of steel in the domestic market are the primary cause of the fall in engineering product exports from India, the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) said in a statement on Thursday, November 19.

Seeking government intervention in stabilizing prices of steel products, particularly hot rolled coil (HRC), the EEPC said that engineering exports from the country in the April-October period this year declined by 14 percent to $44.43 billion from the corresponding period of the previous year, adding that the situation was still not “under control”.

The rise in freight rates has added headwinds for engineering product exporters, the EEPC said.

If exporters are to battle combined the negatives of rising steel prices and shortages of availability along with depressed demand in the key markets of the EU and US due to the second wave of the pandemic, India’s Ministry of Commerce would need to intervene and ensure steady supplies of key inputs like steel at competitive prices to export-oriented manufacturing, to reverse the declining trend in overseas shipments of merchandise exports, the EEPC said in the statement.


Tags: India  trading  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Nov

Indian government refuses to rule out imposition of iron ore export ban
19  Nov

Tata Steel to evaluate option to acquire NINL’s ailing steel mill in Odisha
18  Nov

Tata Steel expects due diligence on sale of Dutch assets to be completed by Dec
11  Nov

New Indian export incentive scheme replacing MIES to cover only three sectors
28  Oct

JSW completes acquisition of bankrupt Asian Color Coated through infusion of funds