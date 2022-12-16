﻿
English
DSME and POSCO inks an agreement to develop new shipbuilding steel

Friday, 16 December 2022 14:57:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has announced that it has signed an agreement with South Korean steelmaker POSCO Group to establish a cooperative system for the development and application of new materials for shipbuilding. The two companies plan to accelerate the development of new materials that can be applied to future ships and the development of welding technology suitable for them.

The companies are preparing to develop new materials such as special steel that can endure high pressure and low temperature to transport liquefied carbon dioxide and manganese steel to store and transport cryogenic liquefied hydrogen at low temperatures, as well as development of welding construction technology.

In addition, in line with the strengthening environmental regulations aiming at 'zero carbon' of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), ammonia fuel tank development and welding technology research are also carried out for ammonia fuel propulsion ships, which are attracting attention as next-generation eco-friendly ships.


Tags: Korea S. Far East Shipbuilding POSCO 

