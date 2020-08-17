﻿
Dongkuk Steel reports higher net profit, lower sales in Q2

Monday, 17 August 2020 16:12:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steel producer Dongkuk Steel has announced its financial results for the second quarter 2020. Accordingly, Dongkuk Steel reported net profit of KRW 62.2 billion ($52.44 million), rising from the net profit of KRW 20.6 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year due to higher operating income, while its revenues in the given period totaled KRW 1.3 trillion ($1.1 billion), decreasing by 12.9 percent compared to KRW 1.49 trillion in the second quarter of 2019. The company’s operating income increased by 26 percent year on year to KRW 99.8 billion ($84.15 million) in the same period. According to the company’s statement, sales declined due to sluggish steel demand due to the spread of Covid-19, but profitability improved significantly thanks to continuous cost reduction efforts and increased sales of high value-added products.

In the second quarter, Dongkuk reported EBITDA of KRW 137.8 billion ($116.19 million), increasing by 16.2 percent compared to KRW 118.6 billion in the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Dongkuk Steel's statement, in the second quarter, the company produced 917,000 mt of rebar and section, 372,000 mt of cold-rolled products and 196,000 mt of steel plate, decreasing by 6.6 percent, 1.6 percent and 20.3 percent year on year, respectively, while it sold 921,000 mt of rebar and section, 391,000 mt of cold-rolled products and 193,000 mt of steel plate, down by 6.2 percent, 5.1 percent and 21.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first six months of the year, rebar and section accounted 48 percent of the company’s total sales revenue, while cold-rolled products and steel plates accounted for 35 percent and 13 percent of the total sales revenue, respectively.


