DMK’s steel and pig iron outputs in February lower than targets

Thursday, 11 March 2021 15:41:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Dneprovsky Integrated Iron and Steel Works (DMK), one of the leading steel producing assets in Ukraine, produced 192,813 mt of commercial steel products, according to the company’s official statement.

In particular, in February the company produced 193,280 mt of crude steel, 3.8 percent lower than the targeted figures. Meanwhile, the company’s pig iron production in the given month amounted to 171,040 mt, six percent below the target. On the other hand, the company’s finished steel output in February totaled 70,065 mt, surpassing the targeted figure by 4.75 percent.

Overall, in the January-February period of the current year the company produced 420,000 mt of crude steel, 415,000 mt of finished steel and 375,000 mt of pig iron.