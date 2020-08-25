Dillinger and Saarstahl start hydrogen-based steel production

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 17:03:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German steel plate producer Dillinger Group and Germany-based long steel producer Saarstahl have announced that operations have begun at Germany’s first hydrogen-based steel production plant in Dillingen. Dillinger and Saarstahl are cutting their carbon emissions with this €14 million investment.

The new plant in Dillingen is the first in Germany that uses hydrogen as a reducing agent in the blast furnace in normal operation, via the injection of hydrogen-rich coke gas, as SteelOrbis understands. The companies’ goal is to reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2035.

“We can further reduce our carbon emissions on the basis of this technology while gaining important experience in using hydrogen in steel production. The plant will enable us in the next step to use pure hydrogen in both blast furnaces,” stated Martin Baues, board member responsible for technology.

The companies are pushing ahead with further major energy efficiency projects and are making sustained investments in the optimization of existing plants. Dillinger and Saarstahl have made environment-related investments totaling €70 million in the last two years.