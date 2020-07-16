Decline in China’s FAI slows down to 3.1 percent in H1

Thursday, 16 July 2020 12:22:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 28.1603 trillion ($4.0 trillion), down 3.1 percent year on year, 3.2 percentage points slower than the decreasing pace recorded in the January-May period of the current year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the January-June period, total FAI in China's infrastructure declined by 2.7 percent year on year, 3.6 percentage points slower than the decrease recorded in the January-May period, indicating that investment in infrastructure has seen a further improvement in the given period, bolstering the demand for steel and providing support for steel prices in June.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the January-June period dropped by 3.9 percent and 11.7 percent year on year, respectively, 4.8 percentage points and 3.1 percentage points slower than the declines recorded in the first five months of the year.

$1 = RMB 6.9913