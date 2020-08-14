Decline in China’s FAI narrows further to 1.6 percent in January-July

Friday, 14 August 2020 14:44:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 32.9214 trillion ($4.7 trillion), down 1.6 percent year on year, 1.5 percentage points slower than the decreasing pace recorded in the January-June period of the current year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the January-July period, total FAI in China's infrastructure declined by 1.0 percent year on year, 1.7 percentage points slower than the decrease recorded in the January-June period, indicating that investment in infrastructure improved further in the given period amid financial support from sufficient local government bonds, bolstering demand for steel and providing support for steel prices in July.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the January-July period dropped by 11.9 percent and 10.2 percent year on year, respectively, 8.0 percentage points higher and 1.5 percentage points slower than the declines recorded in the first six months of the current year.

$1 = RMB 6.9405