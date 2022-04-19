Debt restructuring plan is rejected at Samarco

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 21:49:10 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

During a meeting held April 18 among creditors and representatives of the Brazilian pellet producer Samarco, the company failed to reach an agreement about an estimated $10 billion financial debt, ultimately derived from the collapse of the Mariana dam in 2015.

The company, a joint venture of Vale and BHP Billiton, halted operations until December 2020, when activities were partially resumed, with full capacity now expected for 2026, according to the creditors, and for 2029, in the view of Vale and BHP Billiton.

The creditors are now expected to submit a new proposal to Samarco over the next 30 days.