Deacero requests anti-dumping panel review

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 20:48:58 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican steelmaker Deacero and its US-based subsidiary, Deacero USA, Inc., have filed a binational panel review over existing anti-dumping (AD) duties imposed on certain carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod from Mexico.

According to a notice published at both the Mexican economy secretariat, SE, and the US Federal Register, the request was also submitted to the USMCA Secretariat, the US International Trade Administration, and the US Department of Commerce, SteelOrbis has learned.

Deacero took advantage of Article 10.12 of Chapter 10 of the USMCA agreement, which provides a dispute settlement mechanism involving trade remedy determinations issued by any of the three countries.

As such, Deacero requested a binational panel review. Neither the Mexican nor the US government has provided further details about Deacero’s panel review.

The USCMA regulation allows a party to “challenge the final determination in whole or in part by filing a Complaint in accordance with Rule 44 no later than 30 days after the filing of the first Request for Panel Review.”


