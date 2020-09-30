﻿
Danieli to upgrade wire rod line for South Africa's Scaw Metals Group

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 11:05:53 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Scaw Metals Group, one of the main steel producers in South Africa, has recently awarded Italy-based Danieli Service with a new contract for a major revamping of its wire rod line in Johannesburg, which has been in operation since 1997.

The project has several targets that will result in an overall performance improvement, Danieli explained. For example, a new high-speed shear will generate operating expense savings. A new QTR cooling line will increase the product quality and also allow operational savings in the production of quenched small products. Also, a yield improvement will be achieved thanks to the new cropping shear in front of the finishing block, which also will make it possible to cut shorter heads and tails than with the old machine.

All the new machines will be controlled by Danieli Automation hardware and software. Commissioning is expected between December 2020 and January 2021.


