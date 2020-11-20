Danieli to upgrade Pittini's Acciaierie di Verona plant

Friday, 20 November 2020 13:43:10 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it has received an order from the Italian steelmaker Pittini Group to upgrade the steel mill of its subsidiary Acciaierie di Verona in Verona, Italy. The plant produces 750,000 mt per year of quality plain wire rod from 5.5 mm to 25 mm and rebar from 6 mm to 18 mm at a rolling speed of 100 m/sec.

Supplied and started up by Danieli in 2018, the plant - consisting of a new caster, reheating furnace and complete rolling mill - will be upgraded for hot-billet charging to exploit billet temperature and save reheating energy. The investment will result in lower production costs and at the same time will reduce CO2 emissions.

The project will be carried out by Danieli Centro Combustion, which also will upgrade the L2 heating control system of the walking-beam furnace for hot-charge management.

In October this year, Acciaierie di Verona obtained EMAS registration, which certifies its commitment to developing policies for managing environmental impacts aimed at sustainable economic development. The environmental management system required by this standard requires the publication and periodic updating of an environmental declaration containing information and significant data with respect to its environmental impact.