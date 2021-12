Friday, 10 December 2021 14:31:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new bar-in-coil line to be installed at Indian special steel producer Arjas Steel’s integrated steel plant to produce bars-in-coil for both the domestic and international markets.

This new line will specifically produce alloyed and micro‐alloyed smooth rounds ranging in diameter from 13 mm to 45 mm, in coils.

The new line is scheduled to be put in operation by the end of 2022.