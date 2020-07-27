Danieli revamps EAF for Italian mill Ferriere Nord

Monday, 27 July 2020 15:25:32 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italian plantmaker Danieli announced last week that Danieli Service, its company dedicated to the installation, start-up and testing of Danieli plants, has conducted the revamping of the EAF operating at Italian steelmaker Ferriere Nord - part of Pittini Group - located in Osoppo, Italy.

The furnace had been supplied by Danieli in 2013. Its revamping consisted of a tailor-made supply of two sets of shells and water-cooled roofs. The new shells, supplied in a larger diameter of 7.1 meters, will allow the use of a two-bucket charging process, resulting in reduced power-off time and emissions, Danieli explained. The revamping was done on schedule, i.e., within 11 months from the placing of the order.

Ferriere Nord produces steel long products serving the international market. Its plant includes a steel mill and an electric furnace, a rolling mill for the production of steel bars and coils for reinforced concrete, one rolling plant for wire rod, and several plants for the production of meshes and lattice girders. Besides, it includes logistic areas and other sites for the processing of the materials obtained from steel production.