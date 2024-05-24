Danieli remains committed to helping decarbonization of steel industry

Friday, 24 May 2024 16:30:37 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The Italian plantmaker and steel producer Danieli organized a press conference yesterday, May 23, in Buttrio, Italy, to announce the launch of the fifth edition of DIM (Danieli InnovAction Meeting). The event, organized periodically by Danieli, has international relevance in the promotion of technological advances in steelmaking. DIM will start on May 28 and end on May 30, and it will host 351 companies and more than 700 experts from all over the world. The speeches will be divided in four thematic panels, within the scope of which not only will technical and technological innovations be discussed and introduced, but also current issues such as carbon emissions, geopolitical unrest, freight and logistic costs and raw material availability will be discussed, as well as the challenges faced. The main focus of this year’s edition will be the integration of Danieli’s new technologies with Big Data analysis, AI and robotics, in order to “help our partners forge their vision”, said Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, CEO of the company. The main objective is to generate a greener steel production process based on alternative energy sources, without losing competitiveness in the market.

Also, Rolando Paolone, co-CEO of Danieli & C. S.p.A, spoke during the press conference, introducing some examples of Danieli’s exclusive products and innovations that will be discussed during the event. Paolone cited Danieli’s MIDA, DUE® and ENERGIRON®, also explaining that the company has managed to further reduce carbon emissions in EAF-based steel production, halving them from the usual 300 kg per ton of steel.

Finally, Stefano Scolari, CEO of Acciaierie Bertoli Safau S.p.A., highlighted that, during the event, the participants will be visiting the ABS plant in Cargnacco, where they will see the wire rod production plant Quality wire rod mill, with an annual capacity of 500,000 mt. Scolari also emphasized the importance of Digimelter technology in terms of “environmental, economic and social sustainability”, also thanks to the implementation of new and secure safety systems for workers.