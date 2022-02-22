Daimler India enters into partnership with vehicle scrappage unit

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 11:50:49 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the manufacturer of “Bharat Benz” trucks in India, has entered into a partnership with CERO, a scrappage and steel recycling facility operated through a joint venture of automobile maker Mahindra & Mahindra and government e-commerce service provider, MSTC Limited, a company statement said on Tuesday, February 22.

“Through this partnership, the former will be able to offer a hassle-free service to the owners of its vehicles in helping them scrap their end of life (ELV) commercial vehicles,” the statement said.

“The owners will also be offered support in replacing the scrapped vehicles with new Bharat Benz trucks. Scrappage is an important step towards reducing carbon footprint and old, polluting vehicles from Indian roads, which is the need of the hour," DCIV managing director and CEO Satyakam Arya said.

In December 2021, CERO was set up in a joint venture between Mahindra Accelo (a Mahindra group company) and MSTC, a government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, in partnership with the Maharashtra state government, for multiple vehicle scrapping units.