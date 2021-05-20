CSP’s slab shipments increase in April

Thursday, 20 May 2021 22:01:14 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian slab producer Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP), which is owned by Vale, Posco and Dongkuk Steel, saw its slab shipments in April increase 25.5 percent, year-over-year, according to a media report.

CSP’s slab shipments in April reached 232,362 mt, 11.4 percent down, month-over-month, from 262,290 mt reported in March this year. As for the accumulated period of January to April this year, CSP’s slab shipments totaled 911,223 mt, the media report said.

CSP is one of Brazil’s key suppliers of slab, along with Ternium Brazil, formerly known as Companhia Siderurgica do Atlantico (CSA).