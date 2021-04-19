﻿
English
CSP’s slab exports increase 15.9 percent in March

Monday, 19 April 2021 20:30:41 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP) saw its slab exports out of the Brazilian Pecém complex rise 15.9 percent in March, on a month-over-month basis, SteelOrbis has learned. CSP is owned by Vale, Posco and Donkuk Steel.

According to a Pecem port complex document, CSP’s slab exports in March this year reached 262,290 mt, 15.9 percent up from 226,162 mt in February this year.

So far in 2021, CSP has exported 624,601 mt of slab out of the Pecem port complex.

Last Friday, CSP announced it has produced so far 12.5 million mt of slabs since launching operations 13 years ago. The company said it produces 28 percent of Brazil’s total output capacity for slab.  


Tags: slab  South America  Brazil  semis  trading  |  similar articles »


