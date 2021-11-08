﻿
CSN Mineração sees net profit decline of 45 percent in Q3

Monday, 08 November 2021
       

CSN Mineração, the iron ore business of Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN), saw its net profit in Q3 this year decline 45 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 804 million ($144.9 million), the company said.

CSN Mineração said net revenues in Q3 totaled BRL 2.78 billion ($501.5 million), which is down by 29 percent, year-over-year.

The company also said iron ore sales volumes in Q3 declined 11 percent, year-over-year, to 8.18 million mt.

Gross profit in Q3 fell 70 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 784 million ($141.2 million).

CSN Mineração said adjusted EBITDA in Q3 was BRL 911 million ($164.1 million), 66 percent down, year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q3 dropped to 32.73 percent, from 67.74 percent in Q3 2020.

$ = BRL 5.55 (November 8, 2021)


