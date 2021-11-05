﻿
CSN expects Capex spending in mining to reach over $101 million by year-end

Friday, 05 November 2021 20:29:59 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN), which also owns mining business CSN Mineração, said it expects its Capex spending for its mining business to reach BRL 560 million ($101.3 million) by the end of 2021.

The company said the Capex spending estimate would support the expansion of its mining business, which is made up of its iron ore operations.

CSN said it expects both iron ore output and third-party purchases of the commodity to reach between 36 to 37 million mt by the end of 2021. It also expects direct iron ore production costs to reach $19/mt by the end of the year.


