CSN concludes acquisition of energy producer CEEE

Thursday, 29 December 2022 23:10:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian energy holding company Eletrobras has transferred to the local steel and iron ore producer CSN, 3,067,035 voting shares and 87,639 non-voting shares of CEEE, the state-owned energy producer that CSN acquired in auction in July 2022, as previously informed by SteelOrbis.

The transference was made to Companhia Florestal do Brasil (CFB), a subsidiary of CSN, and is equivalent to 32.74 percent of the CEEE capital. With the 66.23 percent stake acquired in the auction, CSN now owns 98.97 percent of the CEEE capital.

CSN previously informed that the acquisition of energy assets is in line with its strategy of achieving self-sufficiency in renewable sources of energy to support its business expansion.