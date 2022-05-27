Crude steel production in Argentina declined in April due to technical stoppages

Friday, 27 May 2022 19:13:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the production of crude steel in Argentina declined by 14.9 percent in April from May to 345,500 mt, but according to the country’s steel association Acero Argentino, the decline reflects prescheduled technical stoppages for maintenance at the steel plants, rather than reduced demand from industrial sectors.

Production within the auto and domestic appliances sectors have declined by 10.1 percent and 3.6 respectively, while the machinery, energy and civil construction sectors remain showing positive performances, with good perspectives for the next few months.

The sector maintains concerns about the difficulties in importing raw materials not produced in the country, resulting from recent regulations imposed by the Argentine central bank (BCRA), which in their view are affecting the normal operation of the steel producing plants. Such items include iron ore, ferroalloys, coal and pellets.

The sector has also unveiled concerns about the supply of natural gas and electric energy, as a possible interruption of the supply could affect the level of activities of the steel industry.