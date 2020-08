Monday, 27 July 2020 11:53:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In June this year, Hebei Province, China’ leading steelmaking hub, produced 20.188 million mt of pig iron, up 6.8 percent year on year, as announced by the Hebei Bureau of Statistics.

Also, crude steel and finished steel outputs in Hebei in June totaled 22.092 million mt and 27.65 million mt, up 1.7 percent and 6.5 percent year on year, respectively. In addition, Hebei’s raw iron ore output reached 28.663 million mt in June, up 8.3 percent year on year.