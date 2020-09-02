Creon Capital inks MoU with JSW Steel Italy on sustainable energy hub project

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 17:54:42 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Luxembourg-based investment found Creon Capital has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JSW Steel Italy Piombino S.p.a., Piombino Logistics S.p.a. and G.S.I. Lucchini S.p.a. aiming for the development of a sustainable energy industry in Italy.

Luxembourg-based investment fund Creon Capital has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JSW Steel Italy Piombino S.p.a., Piombino Logistics S.p.a. and G.S.I. Lucchini S.p.a. aiming for the development of a sustainable energy industry in Italy.

Together with local partners, the fund management proposes to start working on an investment plan that would upscale the Tuscan region of Piombino into a cluster for hydrogen, renewable energy, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and logistics. Accordingly, the MoU has been signed by Dr. Fares Kilzie, Creon Capital chairman, and Marco Carrai, executive vice president of JSW Steel Italy Piombino S.p.a., Piombino Logistics S.p.a. and G.S.I. Lucchini S.p.a.

The development plan will be focused on the area in the municipality of Piombino, located on the Tuscan coast. JSW Steel Italy Piombino s.p.a., Piombino Logistics S.p.a. and G.S.I. Lucchini S.p.a. are companies belonging to JSW Group and constitute the concessioner of a part of the area and have an option on another part of it, which is undergoing an industrial conversion.

The Creon Capital team will be in charge of ESG (environment, social and governance factors) integration, fundraising, and strategic development.

Fares Kilzie underlined that "due to its geographical location and excellent infrastructure, we estimate great potential for the Piombino industrial zone to become an innovative cluster for contemporary energy projects in Italy. Thanks to our strong footprint in the global energy sector, we are capable of attracting investors as well as technology partners into the establishment of an energy cluster, that might consist of hydrogen, renewable energy, LNG storage and regasification projects."

"Our long relationship with Creon Capital gives me full confidence in conducting all our plans for Piombino in the mid-term and long-term future," said Marco Carrai.

The president of the Tuscany Region, Enrico Rossi, stated, "The cost of energy is a key issue for a full restart of a new steel plant in Piombino. We welcome this MoU as it demonstrates that public efforts made in the area made it attractive for new potential investments on top of the engagements from JSW Steel Group."