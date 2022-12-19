CRC production in Mexico increases 15.8 percent in October

﻿
Cold rolled coil (CRC) production in Mexico totaled 109,188 metric tons (mt) in October, up 15.8 percent year-over-year, reveals Inegi data, analyzed by SteelOrbis.

Although nine consecutive months of growth have accumulated, October production is 47.2 percent below the record level of October 2017 when 206,878 mt were manufactured.

In the first 10 months of the year, CRC production totaled 1,007,734 mt, 15.1 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

It is important to note that in the period from January to October of the years 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, production decreased 0.6 percent, 9.8 percent, 6.6 percent, and 9.7 percent, respectively, in annual comparison.


