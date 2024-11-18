 |  Login 
CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

Monday, 18 November 2024 20:42:53 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

CRC imports in Brazil are negotiated in average at $705/mt, CFR conditions, stable from two weeks ago, according to sources.

In October, Brazil exported 1,900 mt and imported 49,600 mt of CRC against respectively 1,600 mt and 43,000 mt in September, both FOB conditions.

The exports of October were all destined to South American countries, of which 1,400 mt at $1,049/mt by Usiminas and 500 mt at $972/mt by ArcelorMittal.

The imports were from Asia (49,500 mt, of which 49,000 mt at $613/mt from China) and 100 mt at $1,044/mt from Europe.

In the Brazilian domestic market, CRC of the basic commercial grades is offered in medium to large volumes by the producers at BRL 5,970/mt ($1,035/mt), stable in BRL from two weeks ago, ex-works, full taxes except IPI.

USD= BRL 5.77 (November 18)


Tags: Crc Flats Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

