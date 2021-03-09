CPCA: Passenger vehicle sales in China to rise by 2.1 million units in Q1

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 14:35:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Since there are 23 working days in China in March, the highest number in the whole year, which is good for the production and sales of passenger vehicles, passenger vehicle sales in the country are foreseen to increase by 2.1 million units in the first quarter this year, reaching 5.114 million units, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Following the Chinese New Year holiday, amid effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic, buyers in China have shown a greater willingness to purchase cars.