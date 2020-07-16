CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down nine percent in early July

Thursday, 16 July 2020 12:03:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Automotive vehicle retail sales in China in the July 1-12 period of the current year declined by nine percent year on year and by 15 percent compared to the same period of last month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Meanwhile, average daily retail sales in the first week of July amounted to 25,000 units, down 15 percent year on year and three percent compared to the first week of June, while in the second week of July the figure came to 31,000 units, down five percent year on year and 21 percent compared to the same period in June.

The CPCA said the rainy weather in July exerted a negative impact on automotive vehicle retail sales.