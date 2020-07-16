﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down nine percent in early July

Thursday, 16 July 2020 12:03:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Automotive vehicle retail sales in China in the July 1-12 period of the current year declined by nine percent year on year and by 15 percent compared to the same period of last month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Meanwhile, average daily retail sales in the first week of July amounted to 25,000 units, down 15 percent year on year and three percent compared to the first week of June, while in the second week of July the figure came to 31,000 units, down five percent year on year and 21 percent compared to the same period in June.

The CPCA said the rainy weather in July exerted a negative impact on automotive vehicle retail sales.


Tags: China  Far East  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Aug

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China indicate rapid rise in July
06  Aug

China’s auto vehicle retail sales up nine percent at end of July
30  Jul

China’s vehicle retail sales down five percent in July 1-26 from June
23  Jul

CAAM: Auto vehicles sales increase by 2.7 percent in July 1-20
22  Jul

China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to fall by 11% this year