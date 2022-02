Monday, 14 February 2022 11:55:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 66,000 units in the fourth week of January (January 24-31), down 32 percent year on year, while down 29 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales had reached 86,000 units in the third week of January (January 17-23), up 28 percent year on year and rising by 13 percent month on month.