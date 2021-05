CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 3% in May 8-15

Thursday, 20 May 2021 14:26:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



The average daily passenger vehicle retails sales reached 38,000 units in the second week of May (May 8-15), down three percent year on year, while up one percent compared to May 2019, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Most Recent Related Articles

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 5 percent in the first week of May

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 12.4 percent in April

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 12% in Apr 15-21

CAAM: automotive vehicles output down 3.1 percent in April 1-20