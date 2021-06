CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 2% in June 8-15

Monday, 21 June 2021 14:31:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 35,000 units in the second week of June (June 8-15), down two percent year on year, while down four percent compared to the second week of May, reflecting a weaker performance of the vehicle market , according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

