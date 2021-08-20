﻿
English
CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 17% in Aug 9-15

Friday, 20 August 2021 12:06:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 36,000 units in the second week of August (August 9-15), down 17 percent year on year, while remaining stable compared to the second week of July, indicating the relatively weak performance in the vehicle market in the given week, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first two weeks of August (August 1-15), the average daily passenger vehicle retail sales indicated a year-on-year drop of nine percent, reflecting the slack market performance.

The worsening Covid-19 pandemic may boost demand for vehicle sales as people need a safe way to go out, though the strict control measures have negatively affected buying activities. 


