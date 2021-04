CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 5% in Apr 1-7

Thursday, 15 April 2021 14:42:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Average daily passenger vehicle retails sales in China totaled 30,000 units in the first week of April (April 1-7), up five percent year on year, down nine percent compared to the same period in 2019, while decreasing by 17 percent month on month amid weaker demand, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

