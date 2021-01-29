CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 8% in Jan 1-21

Friday, 29 January 2021 10:59:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 55,000 units in the first three weeks of January (January 1-21), down four percent year on year, while declining by eight percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The CPCA said the further strengthening of anti-epidemic measures ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday (February 11-17) will exert a negative impact on passenger vehicle retail sales as the regions in China have urged migrant workers to stay in the places where they work instead of going back to their hometowns, in order to control the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the CPCA still forecast that vehicle retail sales will improve to some extent by the end of January.