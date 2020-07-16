Covid-19 cases increase among mining industry workers as Peru resumes activities

Thursday, 16 July 2020 19:48:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The number of workers in the Peruvian mining industry who tested positive for Covid-19 has increased since Peru resumed activities in the sector, a media report from Gestion said.

The media report said that 905 workers had tested positive for the virus in the beginning of June. However, a recent report by the ministry of mines and energy, Minem, indicated that the number of workers who tested positive totaled 2,957 as of June 29.

Peru allowed mining, including iron ore activities, to resume in mid-May, as it unveiled a plan to resume operations in different phases. Peru produced and exported no iron ore in May, despite the plans to resume activities in that month, as reported by SteelOrbis.

Peru had been on a nationwide lockdown since March 16. The lockdown ended in June.